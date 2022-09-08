Dominguez (triceps) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Dominguez was cleared to face live hitters earlier this week and will now enter the final stage of his rehab program. The 27-year-old has been sidelined by triceps tendinitis since Aug. 17 and should only require a couple appearances in the minors before being cleared to return from the 15-day IL.
