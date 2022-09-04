Dominguez (triceps) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
With Dominguez recently emerging from a bullpen session without incident, he'll be ready to take another step forward in his recovery from triceps tendinitis by facing hitters. If all goes well Tuesday, Dominguez could begin what would likely be a one- or two-appearance minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Thursday. Once he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list, Dominguez could re-emerge as the Phillies' preferred option for save chances.
