Dominguez (5-3) picked up the win in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning victory over the Pirates, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander got the call on the road in a 2-2 game and set down the Pirates in order, then got rewarded when Rhys Hoskins launched a game-winning blast in the top of the 10th. Since becoming part of the team's closer in mid-June, Dominguez has a 1.42 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings while going 6-for-6 in converting save chances.