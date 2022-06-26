Dominguez threw a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.
Four Phillies relievers each threw a perfect inning Saturday, including Corey Knebel (seventh) and Brad Hand (eighth) prior to Dominguez closing things out. Ten days into the new closer committee in Philadelphia, Dominguez has two saves and a hold in four scoreless appearances over 3.2 innings, while Hand is 2-for-3 in save chances and the former closer Knebel has just one hold. With a dominant 1.63 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 27.2 innings, Dominguez has the best overall numbers of the high-leverage group, and if he can keep it going, he could pull away with the closing duties.
