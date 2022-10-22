Dominguez pitched the final two innings and earned the save during Friday's 4-2 win over the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three.

Dominguez stepped up once again in the postseason, delivering his fifth straight scoreless outing across 6.2 masterful innings. Of the 22 batters he has faced so far in the postseason, Dominguez has struck out 13 and walked none while allowing just two hits. After recording a solid 10.8 K/9 over 51 innings in the regular season, the 27-year-old has recorded an astonishing 18.9 K/9 in the postseason. The Phillies have had many different relievers step into the closing role in 2022, but Dominguez is making his case as a capable closer moving forward.