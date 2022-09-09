Dominguez (triceps) could be activated off the injured list as soon as Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Dominguez has been out since mid-August due to triceps tendinitis, but it looks as though he'll be back for the final few weeks of the season. He walked two batters in his lone rehab outing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, but he also struck out one in a scoreless inning and sat 98-100 mph with his fastball. He recorded saves in three of his final five outings prior to hitting the injured list and should add to his total of nine on the season down the stretch.