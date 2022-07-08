Dominguez picked up the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Nationals. He allowed zero baserunners while striking out one over one inning.

Dominguez entered in the ninth with a two-run lead and retired Cesar Hernandez, Juan Soto and Josh Bell in order en route to his third save in four opportunities. The right hander continues to split closing duties with Brad Hand -- who operated in the eighth inning -- but the fact that Dominguez was trusted to face the Nationals tough lefties may be a sign that he's the go-to guy moving forward.