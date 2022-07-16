Dominguez walked three batters and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander loaded the bases with only one out, but Dominguez was able to get Jesus Sanchez to hit a grounder that resulted in a force out at home before fanning Miguel Rojas to end the game. With Corey Knebel potentially back in the save mix along with Brad Hand, Dominguez can't afford many more performances like this if he wants to remain part of the Phillies' ninth-inning committee.