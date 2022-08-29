Dominguez (triceps) is feeling 'way better' but hasn't yet begun a throwing program, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Dominguez was planning on starting to throw either Sunday or Monday.
Dominguez is still hopeful to return as close as possible to his first eligible date, which is September 2. But the Phillies won't have a real target date until that throwing program starts.
