Dominguez was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right triceps soreness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Dominguez was unavailable Saturday after experiencing discomfort playing catcher earlier in the day. He'll now formally be placed on the injured list, which should open the majority of save chances for David Robertson. Prior to going down, Dominguez had been a key to the Phillies' bullpen, maintaining a 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 54:14 K:BB across 44 frames on the season.