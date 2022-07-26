Dominguez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his fifth save of the season in a 6-4 win over Atlanta.
The right-hander appears to be interim manager Rob Thompson's top choice as closer, collecting three of the Phillies' last four saves with Brad Hand securing the fourth. Dominguez has certainly earned the role -- since the beginning of June, he's posted a 1.65 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 16.1 innings -- but his success may not dissuade the team from trading for a more established closing option at the deadline.
