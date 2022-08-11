Dominguez picked up the save Wednesday against the Marlins. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out two over one inning.

Dominguez came on with a one-run lead after Philadelphia struck for three runs in the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander made quick work of the Marlins, striking out Bryan De La Cruz to start the inning and Jesus Aguilar to end the frame. Since the start of July, Dominguez has emerged as one of Philadelphia's top options late in games, but with David Robertson recently acquired, the closer situation has become more crowded.