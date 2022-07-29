Dominguez recorded two outs without allowing a baserunner to earn his sixth save of the season Thursday against the Pirates.

The Phillies entered the ninth inning with a comfortable 8-2 lead, but Jeurys Familia allowed five earned runs on four hits and a walk to make the game interesting. Dominguez managed to get the last two outs of the contest without incident to record his sixth save of the season. Though the Phillies have used a committee to fill the closer role, Dominguez has converted three of the team's last four saves. He's been in good form across the last month, maintaining a 2.00 ERA with a 9:4 K:BB in nine innings.