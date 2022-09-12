Dominguez struck out one batter in a scoreless inning and notched a hold against the Nationals on Sunday.
Dominguez was activated from the injured list Sunday and made his first appearance since Aug. 17. He recorded his 14th hold of the season while David Robertson secured his 19th save of the year. Dominguez had converted his last nine save chances prior to going on the injured list.
