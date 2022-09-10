Dominguez (triceps) will be activated from the injured list Sunday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Dominguez had a shot to return Saturday, but he will not have to wait long beyond that. He figures to be back in the mix for saves right away, particularly with several of his fellow relievers giving up runs in recent outings.
