Dominguez (4-2) took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing a run on one hit while striking out two and walking none across 1.1 innings.

Dominguez gave up the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning on a solo shot from Nolan Arenado. After Corey Knebel lost the closing job, Dominguez appeared to be in the running for save opportunities, but may have hurt his chances in Saturday's performance. The reliever still has a solid 1.80 ERA, but will need to pitch well to command his manager's confidence in close games.