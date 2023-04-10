Dominguez (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against the Reds. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning.

Dominguez was called upon for his first save opportunity of the season Sunday with the Phillies holding a one-run lead, but he gave up a pair of walks, a single and a double with one out in the ninth inning to lose the lead. While the right-hander had tossed three scoreless innings in his last three appearances, he's given up at least three runs in two of his first five outings in 2023. The Phillies haven't had many save chances early in the season, but Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Jose Alvarado could see some ninth-inning work given Dominguez's struggles.