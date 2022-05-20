Dominguez gave up two hits in a scoreless inning Thursday against the Padres.
Dominguez has now held the opposition scoreless in nine of his last 10 outings and owns a 2.45 ERA and 30.5 percent strikeout rate on the year. Closer Corey Knebel hasn't been fully convincing this season, as his strikeout rate has dropped to 21.2 percent and he's blown a pair of saves, but his job still appears safe enough for now due to his 3.38 ERA. If he falters, Dominguez could be a candidate to take over the role, though he isn't necessarily ahead of Brad Hand, Jeurys Familia or Jose Alvarado, all of whom have closer experienced and have been used in high-leverage spots this season.
