Dominguez (6-3) allowed one hit and a walk in a scoreless frame and earned a win over the Mets on Friday.

Dominguez entered a 1-1 game in the ninth inning and picked up a win after the Phillies took the lead in the 10th. David Robertson earned the save and now they each have two saves since Philadelphia acquired Robertson earlier this month. Dominguez lowered his season ERA to 1.49 with a 51:13 K:BB through 42.1 frames.