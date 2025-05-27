Walker is slated to start Friday's game against the Brewers in Philadelphia, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com reports.

Aaron Nola is eligible to return from the injured list Friday, but he looks as though he'll require a little more time beyond the minimum 15 days to recover from a right ankle sprain before getting activated. As a result, Walker will receive a second straight turn in the rotation in Nola's stead. While making his first start since May 1 last Wednesday in Colorado, Walker scooped up a win while allowing three runs on six hits and two walks and striking out two. He'll head into Friday's outing with a 2.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB in 39.1 innings through his nine appearances (seven starts) on the season.