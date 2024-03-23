Walker reported shoulder discomfort while getting loose for a bullpen session Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies sent Walker in for an MRI upon learning of his discomfort, and more information should be available Sunday after results come back. Should Walker have to begin the season on the injured list, Spencer Turnbull would claim the open spot in Philadelphia's rotation.
