Manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Walker (knee) felt good after a bullpen session over the weekend and is expected to throw live batting practice within the next couple days, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Assuming the 31-year-old has no issues while facing live batters, he could pitch in a Grapefruit League game as soon as Sunday or Monday. Any additional setbacks could prevent Walker from being fully ramped up for the start of the season with Opening Day less than a month away.