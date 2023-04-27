Walker was pulled from Wednesday's game against Seattle due to right forearm tightness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
After surrendering five runs on five hits and two walks, Walker was pulled just four innings into the game. The severity of his injury is unclear at the moment, but a trip to the injured list appears likely.
