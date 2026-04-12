Walker (1-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Arizona jumped on the right-hander for two runs in the top of the first inning, including a leadoff homer by Ketel Marte, but Walker settled in and gave the Phillies a chance to respond. Zack Wheeler (shoulder) is still getting stretched out on a rehab assignment, so Walker should make at least one more start before things begin to get crowded in the rotation. He'll take a 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 14.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against Atlanta.