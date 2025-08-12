Walker allowed one run on six hits and one walk over six frames while not factoring into the decision in Monday's 4-1 victory at Cincinnati. He struck out two.

The 32-year-old tallied his third quality start of the season in this 93-pitch performance. The lone blemish on Walker's outing was a run scored on a Gavin Lux single in the first inning. The Phillies right-hander has been impressive since rejoining the rotation July 8, producing a 2.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 30.2 frames since that date. Despite the hot stretch, Walker is likely to return to the bullpen after Aaron Nola (ankle/rib) returns in Philadelphia's weekend road series at Washington. Walker is tentatively scheduled to make one more start in the weekend series against the Nationals before Nola is back.