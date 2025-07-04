Walker will re-enter the Phillies' starting rotation Tuesday against the Giants in San Francisco, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander worked as a starter for Philadelphia early in the season but has spent the past month pitching out of the bullpen, and he's been decent in both roles with a 3.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB across 54.1 innings overall. Walker would likely only be able to cover about four innings while filling the spot vacated by Mick Abel, who was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Walker isn't guaranteed to stick in the rotation after the All-Star break, as the Phillies could soon be ready to call up top pitching prospect Andrew Painter from Triple-A to join the rotation. Aaron Nola (rib/ankle) will also be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list following the break, though it's unclear how close he might be to a return.