Walker (knee) will see his first Grapefruit League action of the spring Saturday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Walker was away from the Phillies early on in camp for personal reasons and has dealt with a sore right knee over the past week. However, he got through his last bullpen session with no problems and has been cleared for his first spring start. He should still have enough time to ramp up prior to Opening Day.