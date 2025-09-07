Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Suffers eighth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (4-8) conceded four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings to take the loss Sunday at Miami. He struck out one.
The Philadelphia right-hander coughed up all four runs in the opening frame, highlighted by a 424-foot, three-run long ball from Otto Lopez. Walker did not fool the Marlins lineup, generating just four whiffs out of his 87 total pitches, as he's now winless over his last six starts. Over that span, the 33-year-old has produced an unsightly 5.23 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB in 32.2 frames, morphing back into a pitcher best left for the waiver wire. Walker currently lines up to make his next start at home against Kansas City next weekend.
