Merrifield is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Merrifield went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in Friday's 8-6 win, and over his last 12 games he's gone 5-for-28. Alec Marsh, Johan Rojas and Nick Castellanos will be in the outfield for the Phillies for Saturday's contest.
