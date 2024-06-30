Merrifield will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Merrifield will get his third start in four games and should be in store for an uptick in playing time in the short term after the Phillies recently placed both Bryce Harper (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (groin) on the injured list. Through 16 games in June while seeing mostly sporadic at-bats, Merrifield has slashed .216/.293/.297 with one home run and one stolen base.
