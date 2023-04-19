site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-yunior-marte-goes-back-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Yunior Marte: Goes back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Phillies returned Marte to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.
Marte didn't appear in either game of the twin bill and will reclaim a spot in the Lehigh Valley bullpen.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read