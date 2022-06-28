Eflin (knee), who was placed on the injured list Tuesday, said he's hopeful that he'll be ready to rejoin the Phillies' active roster in the minimum 15 days, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

When speaking about his injury, Eflin noted that he's dealing with bruising under his right kneepad. Eflin had the same knee surgically repaired in September, but the pitcher nor the Phillies believe he'll require any sort of follow-up procedure as a result of the setback. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies will look to keep Eflin off his feet for the next 5-to-7 days before he starts up his throwing program again. Philadelphia will call up Bailey Falter from Triple-A Lehigh Valley later this week to replace Eflin in the rotation.