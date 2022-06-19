Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said after Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Nationals that Eflin was limited to two innings in his start due to a lingering right knee bruise, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

According to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Thomson noted that prior to the game, the Phillies were planning on restricting Eflin to around 50 pitches because of the knee issue, but the right-hander threw only 38 pitches across two innings and gave up four earned runs before his day game to an end. Eflin, who dropped to 2-5 with the loss, admitted that his knee isn't 100 percent, but he believes he'll be ready to go when his next turn in the rotation comes up next Saturday in San Diego. On a positive note, Thomson said that Eflin doesn't have any damage to the patellar tendon in his right knee, which he had surgically repaired last fall.