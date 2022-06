Eflin is having his right knee evaluated after Saturday's against the Padres, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old dealt with a bruised knee in his previous start and was cleared to take the mound Saturday, but he was still affected by the injury and threw only 80 pitches. Eflin pitched well with two runs allowed over five innings, but his availability for the next turn through the rotation is once again up in the air.