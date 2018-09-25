Phillies' Zach Eflin: Likely done for season
Eflin will travel back to Philadelphia to have his left side examined, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
This issue has reportedly been bothering Eflin for the past two weeks, so he'll seek further evaluation. With one week remaining in the regular season, Eflin's 2018 campaign will likely come to an end.
