Eflin (knee) threw, did agility work and caught fly balls prior to Thursday's game against San Diego, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eflin also completed a bullpen session Wednesday, though his status for a potential start Saturday remains unclear. Interim manager Rob Thompson said the team expects to make a decision soon, and if Eflin does take the mound it will be without restriction.
