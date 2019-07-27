Frazier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-3 loss against the Mets on Friday.

His strong July continues, as Frazier is batting .387 this month. Unfortunately, it hasn't led to a whole lot of other production -- two home runs, nine RBI, 15 runs in 20 games. Overall, Frazier is hitting .282 with five homers, 28 RBI, 53 runs and three steals in 355 at-bats this season.