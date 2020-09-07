Frazier went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over Cincinnati.
The 28-year-old extended his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he's collected 12 hits in 31 at-bats plus an 8:5 BB:K. After bouncing around the bottom of the batting order for several games, Frazier has moved back up to the No. 2 slot. He's also moved back to second base after playing several times in left field. Frazier has only one extra-base hit ( a double) in the last 10 games, but at least the career .275 hitter has lifted his slash line to .234/.303/.340.