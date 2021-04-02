Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a run scored during Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Frazier created havoc at the top of the order, reaching base in four of his six plate appearances. He posted impressive numbers during spring training, slashing .488/.511/.860 in 45 plate appearances, and he's expected to remain as the Pirates' leadoff hitter going forward.