Frazier isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Max Moroff will start at second base and hit second Sunday when the Pirates take on Michael Wacha and the Cardinals. Frazier has played two games since coming off the disabled list on Friday and gone 3-for-6 over said outings.

