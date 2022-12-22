site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Angel Perdomo: Gets minor-league contract
RotoWire Staff
Perdomo signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday.
The big lefty received an invitation to spring training. Perdomo holds an ugly 8.24 ERA over 22 appearances at the major-league level.
