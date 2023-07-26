Perdomo was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for throwing at Manny Machado on Tuesday night, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Perdomo fired an up-and-in pitch to Machado in the bottom of the seventh inning, shortly after serving up a home run to Juan Soto. It was deemed an intentional plunking and Perdomo will not appeal the three-game punishment. Pirates manager Derek Shelton also received a one-game suspension and will serve it during Wednesday's series finale at San Diego. Perdomo is eligible to return Sunday.