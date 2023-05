Hedges went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Tigers.

Hedges got the Pirates on the board with a two-RBI double in the second inning. He added a single in the seventh frame that drove in his third run of the day and also give him his first multi-hit effort of the season. As that implies, Hedges has been dreadful at the plate early in the campaign, as he's hitting .172/.264/.219 across 75 plate appearances.