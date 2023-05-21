site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Gets Sunday off
RotoWire Staff
Hedges is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Diamondbacks.
Hedges will get a breather against Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks for Sunday's series finale. Jason Delay is starting behind the plate in Hedges' absence and will hit ninth.
