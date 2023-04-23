site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Not starting Sunday
Hedges is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Hedges went 2-for-8 while starting the first three games of the series and will take a seat for Sunday's finale. Jason Delay will step in behind the plate and bat ninth.
