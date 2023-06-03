site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Off Saturday
Hedges isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hedges has been less than impressive all season, and a .322 OPS across the past two weeks surely isn't helping. Jason Delay will take over behind the plate Saturday and bat ninth.
