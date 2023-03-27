Hedges has had a positive influence on the Pirates' pitching staff this spring, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Hedges has failed to post an OPS above .563 in any of the last four seasons, so he's unlikely to make much of an impact offensively. However, his biggest influence could come from his work with the pitching staff, particularly younger starters such as Mitch Keller, Roansy Contreras and Johan Oviedo. Hedges could also help Endy Rodriguez and Henry Davis acclimate to the big leagues upon their potential callup in the middle of the season.