Pirates' Austin Hedges: Sitting out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Hedges is out of the lineup Thursday afternoon against the Rays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hedges gets a breather after making three straight starts behind the plate for the Pirates. Jason Delay is catching and batting ninth in Thursday's matinee.
