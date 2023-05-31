site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Sitting out Tuesday
Hedges is out of the starting lineup against the Giants on Tuesday.
Hedges will get a night off after going 0-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's blowout loss to San Francisco. Jason Delay is handling backstop duties while Hedges rests.
