Falter (3-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the Reds, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

It was a dazzling performance from the southpaw, who tossed 55 of 79 pitches for strikes before handing the ball off to the Bucs' bullpen to complete the shutout. Falter has allowed just one run in four May starts and none in his last three trips to the mound, giving him a 0.38 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 23.2 innings on the month. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Brewers.